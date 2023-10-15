EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,421,000 after buying an additional 67,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter.

POWI stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.22. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $714,415.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,564.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

