EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.59 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 24.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Crocs by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $82.73 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

