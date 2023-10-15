EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Intuit by 132.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the second quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $533.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.22. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.