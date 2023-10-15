EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 14,567 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600 in the last ninety days. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

