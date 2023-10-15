EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases Shares of 9,444 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $178.79 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.02 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.71 and a 200-day moving average of $211.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.46.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

