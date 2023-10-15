EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $548.76 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

