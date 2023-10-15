EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $174.93.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.