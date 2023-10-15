EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 1,118 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $204.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

