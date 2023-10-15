EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,135 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,374,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1,763.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 527,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 425,262 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

