EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 473 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $645.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $312.71 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $654.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

