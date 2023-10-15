EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 6,567 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

BX stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

