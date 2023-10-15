EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 6,567 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $103.80 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

