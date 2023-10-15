electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 19.7% in September

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 54,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Insider Activity at electroCore
In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $221,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
electroCore Stock Performance
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 151.29% and a negative net margin of 202.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on electroCore
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than electroCore
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.