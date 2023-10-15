Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.62

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.62 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 113.60 ($1.39). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.39), with a volume of 597,421 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Elementis from GBX 139 ($1.70) to GBX 137 ($1.68) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Elementis Stock Down 3.6 %

About Elementis

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £666.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,420.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

