Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $609.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $556.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $578.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

