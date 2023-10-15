Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,414 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $609.20 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $556.31 and a 200-day moving average of $471.48. The company has a market capitalization of $578.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.