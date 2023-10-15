Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.43 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

