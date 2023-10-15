Embarr Downs (OTCMKTS:EMBR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Embarr Downs shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 78,224 shares changing hands.
Embarr Downs Stock Performance
Embarr Downs Company Profile
Embarr Downs, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, and racing thoroughbreds in the United States. It also focuses on acquiring and renovating single-family and multi-family properties. In addition, the company provides consulting services to organizations in various industries; and develops various gourmet food products.
