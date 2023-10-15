Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Decreased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EMR opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

