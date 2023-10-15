Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.22. Employers has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Employers by 1,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Employers by 1,964.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

