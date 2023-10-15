ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $8.44 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

