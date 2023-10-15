Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.75. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 154,245 shares trading hands.
Energy Services of America Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.
Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Company Profile
Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
