Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.75. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 154,245 shares trading hands.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Services of America by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Services of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Energy Services of America by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Services of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.