ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.