ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
