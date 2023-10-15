Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.35

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and traded as low as $49.56. Enova International shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 115,753 shares.

ENVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enova International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enova International Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.55 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.48%. Research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $150,029.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Enova International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

