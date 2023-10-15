Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.16

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.16 and traded as low as $26.51. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 5,115 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $328.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 285,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

