Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

