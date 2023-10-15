Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 872,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Entra ASA stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Entra ASA has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

