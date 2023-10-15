Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.28 and traded as low as C$1.26. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

