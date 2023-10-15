EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 14,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

