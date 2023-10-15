Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.00.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

