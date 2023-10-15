Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,193 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,480,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,162,000 after acquiring an additional 874,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,694 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,352. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equitable

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.