Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $65.77 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $65.77 million and $243,212.56 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,868.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00228969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.98 or 0.00796376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00569362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 74,597,775 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

