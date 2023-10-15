ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESAC opened at $11.20 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

