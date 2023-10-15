Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.