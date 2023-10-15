Evercore ISI Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $240.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.47.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $199.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.05. IQVIA has a one year low of $171.24 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.