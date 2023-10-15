Evercore ISI Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $275.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICLR. TD Cowen started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICLR

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $172.04 and a 1 year high of $268.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 3.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.