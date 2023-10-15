Evercore ISI Trims Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price to $320.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.22.

ALGN stock opened at $265.99 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.55 and a 200-day moving average of $328.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

