Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.0 days.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
Evertz Technologies stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.