ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.28% of ExlService worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $61,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ExlService by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ExlService in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Stock Down 1.5 %

EXLS stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.