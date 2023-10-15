Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Exscientia in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of EXAI opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exscientia will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

