Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Exxaro Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXAF remained flat at $9.80 during midday trading on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

