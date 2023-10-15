Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

