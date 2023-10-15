Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQFree Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $27,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 199.0% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 196,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 126,713 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 177,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.