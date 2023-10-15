Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $27,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 199.0% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 196,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 126,713 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 177,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

