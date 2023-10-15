Financial Comparison: Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX) vs. Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Free Report) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ionix Technology and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionix Technology N/A N/A N/A Rogers 10.21% 6.62% 4.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionix Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Rogers 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ionix Technology and Rogers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rogers has a consensus target price of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.46%. Given Rogers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers is more favorable than Ionix Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ionix Technology and Rogers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionix Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rogers $971.17 million 2.36 $116.63 million $5.13 23.99

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than Ionix Technology.

Summary

Rogers beats Ionix Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The company provides electronic equipment, such as power banks for iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras; and liquid crystal module and liquid crystal display screens for video capable baby monitors, tablets and cell phones, and televisions or computer monitors. It distributes its products to distributors and retailers. The company was formerly known as Cambridge Projects Inc. and changed its name to Ionix Technology, Inc. in February 2016. Ionix Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dalian, China. Ionix Technology, Inc. is a subsidiary of Shining Glory Investments Limited.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure. This segment sells its products under the curamik, ROLINX, RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, CLTE Series, TMM, AD Series, DiClad, CuClad Series, Kappa, COOLSPAN, TC Series, 92ML, IsoClad, MAGTREX, XTremeSpeed RO1200, IM Series, 2929 Bondply, 3001 Bondply Film, Radix, and SpeedWave names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable protection, electrical insulation, conduction and shielding, hose and belt protection, vibration management, cushioning, gasketing and sealing, and venting applications. This segment sells its products under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, eSorba, XRD, Silicone Engineering, and R/bak names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

