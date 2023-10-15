First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,345,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $59,327,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

