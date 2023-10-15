First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.51. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.39 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

