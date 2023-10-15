First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 76.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 62.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $256.22 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $301.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.11. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

