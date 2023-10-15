First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,548 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $36.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

