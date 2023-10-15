First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $426.19 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.76 and a 200 day moving average of $417.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.64.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

