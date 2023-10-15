First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $642.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,442,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,750 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $642,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.43 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

